The Edison at Disney Springs’ August Mixology Series

The Edison at Disney Springs will be inviting guests for the restaurant's new August Mixology series. This event will include bites and sips while taking place at The Edison’s Lake Side Patio on August 4th, 11th, and 18th. You must be 21 years of age or older and tickets are required.

What's Happening:

The Edison at Disney Springs invites guests to come out and set sail with the captain on the high seas in August, as The Edison hosts its next installment of the Mixology Series, featuring Captain Morgan rum.

Be sure not to walk the plank before diving into The Edison’s exquisite cocktails and decadent bites prepared specifically for guests the tried-and-true sailors.

These expertly paired samplings will take place on August 4, 11 and 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Edison’s Lake Side Patio.

Tickets are $65++ per person per week and extremely limited. Choose to come one week or for the entire series.

Ages 21 and older only.

You can purchase tickets here

Thursday, August 4: Featured Spirit — Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Cocktails:

“Dole Sip” – Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Faretti Biscotti Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice, Vanilla Paste

“Weekends at Nana’s” – Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Berentzen Apple Liqueur, House Batched Cinnamon Cordial, Lemon Juice, Vanilla Paste, topped with Sam Adams Summer Ale

Bites:

Tropical Ceviche

Roasted Pork and Apple Puree with Root Vegetables

Thursday, August 11: Featured Spirit — Captain Morgan White Rum

Cocktails:

“Front Porch Sipper” – Captain Morgan White Rum, Stirrings Natural Ginger Liqueur, Lemon Juice, House Batched Strawberry Lemongrass Cordial, Watermelon Juice, Green Tea

“Fuego” – Captain Morgan White Rum, Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur, Agave Nectar, Blood Orange Juice

Bites:

Conch Fritters with Island Remoulade

Coconut Sticky Rice with Fried Snapper, Blood Orange Gastrique

Thursday, August 18: Featured Spirit — Captain Morgan Private Stock

Cocktails:

“Bit of Sass” – Captain Morgan Private Stock, Amaro Montenegro, Woodford Sassafras & Sorghum Bitters, Woodford Orange Bitters

“Breakfast in Bed” – Captain Morgan Private Stock, Hennessy Cognac, Cointreau, Falernum, Lemon Juice, Woodford Orange Bitters

Bites: