“Zombies 3” Fashion Dolls Invade Entertainment Earth

Zombies, werewolves and aliens all have their own stories to tell and Zombies 3 shines a spotlight on all them. In conjunction with the new Disney Channel Original Movie (which is streaming on Disney+), Hasbro has revealed fashion dolls featuring four popular characters.

Zombies 3

Fans of all installments of the tween movie series will love these trendy dolls that are themed to the latest chapter in the franchise.

Inspired by the story that unfolds in Zombies 3, Hasbro has introduced a collection of dolls featuring new and favorite characters: Addison, Zed, Willa, A-spen

Dolls are available individually or as a special 4-pack featuring different outfits and looks for each character.

The dolls measure 12-inches tall and feature 11 points of articulation, including movable shoulders, elbows, knees, and head for ultimate posing and play!

Each also comes with a removable outfit, removable shoes and themed accessories.

The dolls sell for $22.99 each or $79.99 for the set and are designed for fans ages 6 and older.

Addison

Zombies 3 Addison 12-Inch Fashion Doll – $22.99

​​Zombies 3 Singing Addison Fashion Doll – $33.99

Zed

Zombies 3 Zed 12-Inch Fashion Doll – $22.99

Willa

Zombies 3 Willa 12-Inch Fashion Doll – $22.99

A-spen

Zombies 3 Aspen 12-Inch Fashion Doll – $22.99

Zombies 3 Doll Pack

Zombies 3 Leader of the Pack Fashion Doll 4-Pack – $79.99

Includes 4 removable outfits, 4 pairs of shoes, and 3 accessories inspired by the film.

About Zombies 3:

“In ZOMBIES 3, Zed and Addison are beginning their final year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first Zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off competition. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings appear around Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.”