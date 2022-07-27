ABC Presents “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” on September 22nd

ABC is presenting a celebration for storyteller, activist, and philanthropist Norman Lear. Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter will premiere on Thursday, September 22nd on ABC.

Honoring the life and legacy of the remarkable storyteller, activist and philanthropist Norman Lear, ABC will present a one-night-only celebration, Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter .

. The special will pay homage to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories and will feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests and musical performances to celebrate his 100th birthday, airing Thursday, September 22nd (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and available the next day on Hulu

“Norman’s illustrious career is revered by so many, and we are honored to be celebrating his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We have been lucky to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and it’s only fitting that his centennial birthday be marked by the biggest names in Hollywood raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roast, the television icon.”

“I’ve always believed music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot throughout my 100 years, but I would’ve never imagined America having a front-row seat to my birthday celebration. Thank you, ABC. Thank you, Done & Dusted. Even, This, I get to experience.”

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Executive producers are David Jammy, Brent Miller, Raj Kapoor and Eric Cook.

About Norman Lear: