Action-Packed “All-Out Avengers” Trailer Promises a Marvel Adventure Like Never Before

Shown this past weekend to attendees of the Marvel Comics: Judgment Day Panel at San Diego Comic Con, the official trailer for “All-Out Avengers” is here, and fans can get their first glimpse at the incredible action that awaits in the new ongoing Avengers title.

Launching on September 7, “All-Out Avengers” will be a thrill ride like no other comic in Marvel history where award winning novelist Derek Landy, and superstar artist Greg Land will throw readers directly into the middle of some of the Avengers’ most pulse-pounding adventures to date.

From page one, panel one, the Avengers will be knee deep in the action with no setup, no explanations, and no time for questions!

Beware of whiplash as you discover more with the flip of each explosive page! The new trailer showcases just how wild the series will be with scenes showcasing a vicious throw down between Thor and a corrupted Captain Marvel, an army of warriors led by new villainess Queen Arrok, and more!

Each issue will see a wide of Avengers tackle a standalone threat but will connect for a breathtaking saga that will keep fans on the edge of their seat in the months ahead!

Check out the trailer now and dive into the action when “All-Out Avengers” arrives on September 9!

What they’re saying: