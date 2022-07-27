At Tokyo Disneyland, Mickey's PhilharMagic will be updated for the first time with a new scene from Disney and Pixar film Coco starting September 15th.

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that Mickey's PhilharMagic at Tokyo Disneyland Park will have a new scene featuring Disney and Pixar’s Coco , titled Remember Me in Japan, starting September 15th, 2022. This will be the first update of this 3D film attraction since it opened in January 2011, which will feature upgraded projection equipment.

, titled in Japan, starting September 15th, 2022. This will be the first update of this 3D film attraction since it opened in January 2011, which will feature upgraded projection equipment. Guests coming to see the concert conducted by Mickey Mouse will find that Donald Duck’s mischief when setting up the orchestra’s instruments leads to a whirlwind journey through the worlds of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid , Aladdin