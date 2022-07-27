At Tokyo Disneyland, Mickey's PhilharMagic will be updated for the first time with a new scene from Disney and Pixar film Coco starting September 15th.
What's Happening:
- Tokyo Disney Resort announced that Mickey's PhilharMagic at Tokyo Disneyland Park will have a new scene featuring Disney and Pixar’s Coco, titled Remember Me in Japan, starting September 15th, 2022. This will be the first update of this 3D film attraction since it opened in January 2011, which will feature upgraded projection equipment.
- Guests coming to see the concert conducted by Mickey Mouse will find that Donald Duck’s mischief when setting up the orchestra’s instruments leads to a whirlwind journey through the worlds of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and many other films from the Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- The revamped version of the attraction will include a brand-new scene where guests visit the bright and colorful Land of the Dead that Miguel travels to in the Pixar’s Coco.
- The 3D technology and the depth of the images on the wraparound screen create an immersive experience, making guests feel as if they have entered the worlds of the films with Donald Duck at their side.
- Everyone will get swept away by the magic of the Disney’s and Pixar’s films in this revamped version of Mickey’s PhilharMagic, featuring upgraded projection equipment with enhanced image quality.