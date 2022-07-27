Disney Announced Hulu Will Be Changing Its Policy to Allow Political Issue Ads

According to Deadline, Hulu will now be accepting political issue ads, which is a change in policy for the streaming platform. This will include recent hot topic issues.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has recently changed their policy on the streaming platform to accept political issue ads.
- The Walt Disney Company, which is a parent company of Hulu, said in a statement, "After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+. Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards."
- Previously, they had a policy that prohibited ad content that "takes a position on a controversial issue of public importance."
- It would allow spots for political candidates, but would be reviewed and then decided if it would be approved or not.
- The executive directors of the Democratic Governors Association, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee all attacked the company after they refused to stream ad spots on issues like abortion and guns.