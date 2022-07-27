“The Banshees of Intern” Will Be Premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Searchlight Pictures shared on Twitter that The Banshees of Intern will be premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

What's Happening:

  • The Banshees of Intern will be premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival.
  • This is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

The Banshees of Intern Synopsis:

  • A pair of lifelong friends on a remote Irish island find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends.

About 79th Venice Film Festival:

  • The 79th Venice International Film Festival will take place from August 31st through September 10th, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
  • This festival usually kicks off the new film awards season with some of the world's best filmmakers.