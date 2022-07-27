Searchlight Pictures shared on Twitter that The Banshees of Intern will be premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival.
What's Happening:
- The Banshees of Intern will be premiering at the 79th Venice Film Festival.
- This is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.
The Banshees of Intern Synopsis:
- A pair of lifelong friends on a remote Irish island find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends.
About 79th Venice Film Festival:
- The 79th Venice International Film Festival will take place from August 31st through September 10th, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
- This festival usually kicks off the new film awards season with some of the world's best filmmakers.