New Country Bear Items from Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Now Available at Walt Disney World

A fantastic new line of merchandise featuring the lovable Country Bears has been released at Walt Disney World, designed by longtime Disney artists Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily.

What’s Happening:

Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily, Disney Art Directors in design, illustration, sculpture, animation, and puppetry, have debuted two new pieces inspired by the classic Walt Disney World attraction, Country Bear Jamboree

The pieces are two resin figures, one of Henry, who serves as master of ceremonies during the long-running performance, and another of fan-favorite bear singer and guitarist Big Al.

The Big Al figure also features the addition of Little Oscar, a small bear cub who is part of the band and his own plush teddy bear.

Henry has a similar accompaniment with his figure, but his is the raccoon, Sammy, who is seen during the show and eventually inside Henry’s hat.

Both figures retail for $150.00.

Also now available is this wonderful Big Al mug, complete with removable hat. You can purchase your own Big Al head for $49.99.

Finally, while not related to the Country Bears, Kevin and Jody released an additional item inspired by opening year Walt Disney World attractions.

This four plate set features designs from Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride Peter Pan’s Flight Mad Tea Party

The set retails for $55.00.