Disney Characters Come to Cookie Run: Kingdom Mobile Game for a Limited Time

Disney fans of the mobile game Cookie Run: Kingdom have reason to celebrate, as they have revealed a new collaboration with Disney through the Festival of Dreams and Wishes update.

What’s Happening:

This new update to Cookie Run: Kingdom features 20 of Disney’s most popular characters including Mickey Mouse, Aladdin Mulan

Players will be able to interact with the Disney cookies and decorate their kingdoms with 47 new limited edition Disney-themed decorations.

The game supports English, Korean, and Japanese voiceovers and is now available through September 13th, 2022.

An all-new playable cookie, Cream Unicorn Cookie, will also join the roster as a part of this update. Cream Unicorn Cookie brings all the Disney cookies to the kingdom by wishing on a star for a “kingdom filled with new friends.” Upon hearing this wish, Cookie Witch bakes and brings all the Disney cookies to the Cookie Kingdom.

Cream Unicorn Cookie is an epic-grade support cookie. When the skill of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is activated, the cookie turns into a Unicorn, decreasing damage of normal attacks to allies, and stopping enemy skill cooldowns.

Special events, specifically designed for both fandoms, are also part of the collaboration. Disney Cookie World is a stamp event encouraging players to tackle various Disney-themed activities, such as collecting Disney cookies and installing Disney decorations. Players who complete all activities will be rewarded with a Disney Magic Cookie Castle, a special skin that resembles Cinderella’s iconic castle.

In addition, Disney cookies and decorations can be collected through the event, "Disney Cookies and Photo Shoot!". Various rewards will be provided, such as special video content for each character.

What They’re Saying:

Marie Suh, CEO of Devsisters USA said: “Disney characters have touched fan's hearts for nearly 100 years. Both Disney and the Cookie Run franchise have avid fan communities, and that is one of the many reasons I believe this collaboration will be spectacular.”

