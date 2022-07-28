Free Shipping on Any Size Order Returns to shopDisney

Do you know what could make this Thursday even better? Free Shipping on any size order at shopDisney! That’s right, the guest favorite perk is back and for a limited time. Today only, Disney is giving guests the chance to bring home magical merchandise and take advantage of the free shipping deal no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We all could use a boost of magic, and today, shopDisney is doing their part to bring you joy with Free Shipping on any size order

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

With new MagicBand+ plus styles now in stock, more Haunted Mansion collectibles arriving and fancy new mugs for your cupboard, there’s sure to be something great that strikes your fancy!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

MagicBand+

Walt Disney World just launched their MagicBand+ technology and guests can find several of the new styles available now on shopDisney! This new offering allows for more interactive experiences at that parks including exclusive games, gestures and more.

Haunted Mansion

We can’t get enough of the Haunted Mansion and neither can shopDisney. Whether hosting a spooky soiree for 999 happy haunts, or just turning your home into a grave haven, you’ll love the latest home decor and personal accessories.

Mugs

Bring Disney magic to your morning, evening or any time of day really with these delightful new character and festival mugs.

Cottage Collection

shopDisney is bringing Disney Princess fashion to their adult clothing line with three new summey dress styles for women. The breezy apparel offers a subtle nod to the ladies we love while keeping current with the latest couture.

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.