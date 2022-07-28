Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Assemble with a New Lineup in New Comic Series

In the wake of “Devil’s Reign,” super heroes have been outlawed in New York City but starting next month, a new team of authorized super heroes will assemble in “Thunderbolts #1.”

The five-issue limited series will be written by former “Thunderbolts” scribe Jim Zub and drawn by artist Sean Izaakse, known for his recent work on Fantastic Four: Life Story.

In the classic Thunderbolts tradition, Zub and Izaakse will introduce an unexpected lineup that mixes together iconic Marvel

Carefully selected by Mayor Luke Cage to bring justice like lightning throughout his city, the new team will led by Hawkeye

Also joining this ragtag squad be new two new recruits: mystery man and experienced supersoldier Gutsen Glory, and debuting in issue #2, a strange creature known as Eegro the Unbreakable.

The team’s first mission will be taking down Kingpin’s own corrupt Thunderbolts that wreaked havoc throughout the “Devil’s Reign” saga and restoring the team’s name in an action-packed brawl you won’t want to miss.

Be there for the all-new era of “Thunderbolts” on August 31!

Check out some of the interior artwork and variant covers for the upcoming comic.

What they’re saying: