“Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Moana” and “Beauty and the Beast” Coming to El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, Moana and Beauty and the Beast at the El Capitan Theatre this August presented by Disney+.

Disney fans can rediscover their favorite Disney princesses on the big screen and live on stage.

The princesses will appear live on stage prior to the screenings of their films.

The dates for the films are: Raya before each Raya and the Last Dragon showing August 12-14 Moana before each Moana showing August 16-18 Belle before each Beauty and the Beast showing August 19-21

Showtimes for each movie are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm daily. Showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are $15 for all ages and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com

All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

About Raya and the Last Dragon:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

About Moana:

Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people.

