SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival Returns Next Month With The Conclusion of Electric Ocean

SeaWorld Orlando is inviting guests to raise a glass with the return of the Craft Beer Festival during the final weeks of Electric Ocean, with more than 100 beverage options and over 20 food samples.

What’s Happening:

There are plenty of beverage options guests can choose from during SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival. Some of the local breweries featured include Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Crooked Can, Motorworks Brewing and Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Local Orlando brews at the festival include: Ivanhoe Park Joyland American IPA Ivanhoe Park Tupac Shaporter American Porter Orange Blossom Honey Pilsner Orange Blossom City Beautiful IPA Crooked Can Octoberfest Crooked Can Highstepper American IPA Motorworks Brewing Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA Motorworks Brewing Hiya Gourdie Pumpkin Ale



If guests are looking for something other than beer, there are several wine and cocktail options to help them cool off. There are also several new cocktails and beers options this year. They include: NEW: Blackberry Bramble – Hendrick's Gin, Blackberry, Lemon NEW: Strawberry Frosé – Tito's vodka, Beso Del Sol Rose Sangria, Strawberry NEW: Antarctica Chiller – Orange Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade NEW: Florida Ave Tangerine Splash Fruited Wheat Ale NEW: Brew Bus Pumpkin Spice Latte NEW: 3 Daughters Signature Apple Cider NEW: Ivanhoe Park Halftoberfest Vienna Lager NEW: Suncreek Strawberry Blonde Ambition Ale NEW: Swamp Head Wild Night Honey Cream Ale NEW: Brew Hub Key Lime Pie Sour NEW: Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing Citrus Wheat Ale

Beer isn’t the only feature at the Craft Beer Festival. Guests can enjoy a variety of mouthwatering dishes that are perfectly paired with their favorite brews. New food offerings to the festival this year include: NEW: Sunshine City Dog – All Beef Hot Dog, Sunshine City Beer Infused Sauerkraut & Beer Cheese, Crispy Onions NEW: Birria Pork Tacos – Oaxaca Cheese, Charred Green Onion, Maduro Guajillo Chile Broth NEW: Oktoberfest Walking Taco – Frito’s, Oktoberfest Märzen Beer Chili, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream



NEW: Slow Braised Beef Short Ribs – Creamy Stone Grits, Crispy Shallots, IPA Au Jus

NEW: Boozy S'mores – Graham Cracker, Hefeweizen Marshmallow Fluff, Chocolate Ganache

NEW: Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie – Milk Chocolate, Kentucky Bourbon, Caramelized Pecans

NEW: Maduro Brown Ale Cupcake – Sponge Cake Soaked in Jameson Simple Syrup, Bailey's Irish Buttercream Frosting