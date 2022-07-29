SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival Returns Next Month With The Conclusion of Electric Ocean

SeaWorld Orlando is inviting guests to raise a glass with the return of the Craft Beer Festival during the final weeks of Electric Ocean, with more than 100 beverage options and over 20 food samples.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is serving up an incredible party for craft beer lovers this summer. The park’s Craft Beer Festival is back and included with park admission, running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from August 5 to September 5. The festival also starts earlier in the day than ever before, running from noon until one hour before the park closes on event days. Guests can taste more than 100 beverage offerings, which include a mix of domestic and local Florida favorites paired with several delectable food samplings. If beer is not what guests are looking for, there are several wines and signature frozen cocktails to help them cool off. And to top it all off, festive entertainment will keep the party going all day long.
- There are plenty of beverage options guests can choose from during SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beer Festival. Some of the local breweries featured include Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Crooked Can, Motorworks Brewing and Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Local Orlando brews at the festival include:
- Ivanhoe Park Joyland American IPA
- Ivanhoe Park Tupac Shaporter American Porter
- Orange Blossom Honey Pilsner
- Orange Blossom City Beautiful IPA
- Crooked Can Octoberfest
- Crooked Can Highstepper American IPA
- Motorworks Brewing Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA
- Motorworks Brewing Hiya Gourdie Pumpkin Ale
- If guests are looking for something other than beer, there are several wine and cocktail options to help them cool off. There are also several new cocktails and beers options this year. They include:
- NEW: Blackberry Bramble – Hendrick's Gin, Blackberry, Lemon
- NEW: Strawberry Frosé – Tito's vodka, Beso Del Sol Rose Sangria, Strawberry
- NEW: Antarctica Chiller – Orange Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade
- NEW: Florida Ave Tangerine Splash Fruited Wheat Ale
- NEW: Brew Bus Pumpkin Spice Latte
- NEW: 3 Daughters Signature Apple Cider
- NEW: Ivanhoe Park Halftoberfest Vienna Lager
- NEW: Suncreek Strawberry Blonde Ambition Ale
- NEW: Swamp Head Wild Night Honey Cream Ale
- NEW: Brew Hub Key Lime Pie Sour
- NEW: Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing Citrus Wheat Ale
- Beer isn’t the only feature at the Craft Beer Festival. Guests can enjoy a variety of mouthwatering dishes that are perfectly paired with their favorite brews. New food offerings to the festival this year include:
- NEW: Sunshine City Dog – All Beef Hot Dog, Sunshine City Beer Infused Sauerkraut & Beer Cheese, Crispy Onions
- NEW: Birria Pork Tacos – Oaxaca Cheese, Charred Green Onion, Maduro Guajillo Chile Broth
- NEW: Oktoberfest Walking Taco – Frito’s, Oktoberfest Märzen Beer Chili, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream
- NEW: Slow Braised Beef Short Ribs – Creamy Stone Grits, Crispy Shallots, IPA Au Jus
- NEW: Boozy S'mores – Graham Cracker, Hefeweizen Marshmallow Fluff, Chocolate Ganache
- NEW: Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie – Milk Chocolate, Kentucky Bourbon, Caramelized Pecans
- NEW: Maduro Brown Ale Cupcake – Sponge Cake Soaked in Jameson Simple Syrup, Bailey's Irish Buttercream Frosting
- SeaWorld Orlando’s Craft Beef Festival is happening at the same time as Electric Ocean, SeaWorld’s signature summer night event. Guests can enjoy live music, DJ dance parties and incredible animal encounters all day and night while enjoying everything the Craft Beer Festival has to offer. At the end of the night, guests can raise a glass while watching firework and fountain spectacular “Ignite 360″ from the ground and from the air from SeaWorld’s Sky Tower.
- Summer storms are very common in central Florida and sometimes the rain just won't go away. So, SeaWorld Orlando’s commitment is if the rain ruins the fun at the park, guests will receive a complimentary return visit to be used within one year of their initial visit. They just need to stop by the Guest Services Counter or submit their information online. Guests will need their original admission ticket or order number to receive a Sunny Day Ticket. Annual Pass Members and certain ticket packages are not eligible for Sunny Day Tickets.
- One of the best ways for guests to experience this year’s Craft Beer Festival is with a SeaWorld Orlando 2022 Fun Card, which offers park admission through December 31, 2022, for one low price. Save up to 40 percent on Fun Cards during our Summer Sale now through Sunday, July 31st. For even more unbeatable benefits, SeaWorld Orlando guests can also become an annual Pass Member for $13/month + tax with no down payment. With an Annual Pass, guests will enjoy 12 months of visits with special benefits like free parking, free guest tickets, access to special VIP events, savings on merchandise and more!