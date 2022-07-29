“Wolverine Rookie Card” Variant Cover for “X-Men Legends #1” Now Available for Pre-Order

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does – and so is artist Matthew DiMasi, whose “Wolverine Rookie Card” variant cover for “X-Men Legends” is now on presale.
- Marvel shared the first look at the uncanny new variant cover, seen above.
- Using shattered glass to create a mosaic, DiMasi – who describes himself as a “radiologist by day, master artist by night” – has reimagined Wolverine’s iconic first appearance from Len Wein and Herb Trimpe’s “Incredible Hulk (1962) #181.”
- This “Wolverine Rookie Card” variant cover will release in August with “X-Men Legends #1″ by Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter.
- DiMasi’s “X-Men Legends #1″ variant cover is now available for pre-order.
- You can pick up “X-Men Legends #1″ when it goes on sale August 10th.
- Check out the back of the variant cover below as well.
About “X-Men Legends”:
- “X-Men Legends,” the series where X-Men’s most celebrated creators return with new, in-continuity stories set during their classic runs, is back this May with an all-new #1!
- Coming on board to launch this extraordinary new era of the series will be industry pioneer Roy Thomas. The writer behind some of the X-Men’s most memorable Silver Age adventures will pen a new story set after his final issue and before Giant Size X-Men. Teaming up with artist Dave Wachter, Thomas will revisit the early publication days of one his greatest co-creations–Wolverine!
- Having redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book, Roy Thomas, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-Men! For the first time, readers will get new insight into Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by Professor X (including unrevealed details on his battle with the green goliath in the iconic HULK #181-#182). This untold episode will also star Beast and a host of missing mutants, and reveal the secret behind Wolverine's costume!