“Wolverine Rookie Card” Variant Cover for “X-Men Legends #1” Now Available for Pre-Order

Wolverine is the best there is at what he does – and so is artist Matthew DiMasi, whose “Wolverine Rookie Card” variant cover for “X-Men Legends” is now on presale.

Marvel

Using shattered glass to create a mosaic, DiMasi – who describes himself as a “radiologist by day, master artist by night” – has reimagined Wolverine’s iconic first appearance from Len Wein and Herb Trimpe’s “Incredible Hulk (1962) #181.”

This “Wolverine Rookie Card” variant cover will release in August with “X-Men Legends #1″ by Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter.

DiMasi’s “X-Men Legends #1″ variant cover is now available for pre-order.

Check out the back of the variant cover below as well.

About “X-Men Legends”: