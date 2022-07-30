Disney Emoji Blitz Celebrates 6 Years With Addtions Based On “The Jungle Book” and “Encanto”

Jam City, creator of the popular Disney Emoji Blitz mobile game, are marking the 6th anniversary of the popular game and sharing news about some coming characters that fans have been asking for.

What’s Happening:

Jam City, the creator of the popular match-3 mobile game have revealed that new things are coming to the popular mobile game, Disney Emoji Blitz (DEB), in the coming weeks.

DEB players have been asking for more group collections, so Jam City is happy to announce a brand-new collection from a franchise frequently demanded by players – Disney’s The Jungle Book! The game will have a Clear Event running from August 3 to August 7 to unlock emojis from this Disney classic, including Bagheera, Mowgli and Baloo.

We ARE talking about Bruno today, with the announcement of emojis of Bruno and Luisa from the hit animated film, Disney’s Encanto. Players will be able to unlock the mysterious Uncle Bruno and his super strong niece, Luisa, during the Encanto Item event taking place in August 10 through August 14. They will also be available in the Diamond Box during this time.

July 14th marked the sixth anniversary of when the magic all began, and Jam City released a new video highlighting the development of the game, along with a special Q&A.