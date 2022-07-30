Bunny Folger’s killer is still at large, but there’s one thing that’s no longer a mystery: Mabel’s skincare routine! This week Selena Gomez’s cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty, shared a video on Instagram and launched a section on their website highlighting Mabel Mora’s Must Haves so that fans can copy her casual, yet glamorous look.

There are still a few mysteries yet to be solved on Only Murders in the Building but audiences no longer need to wonder how Mabel Mora gets her beautiful complexion.

Multihyphenate, Selena Gomez—who brings the character of Mabel to life in the Hulu original—is also the founder of the cosmetic brand Rare Beauty, and lately she’s been having a bit of fun bringing the world of the show to her real life company.

As a clever way to promote the brand and Only Murders , Rare Beauty has added a new tab to their website titled Mabel Mora’s Must Haves that showcases six products that the Arconia resident would likely use as part of her daily beauty routine.

But that’s not all, they’ve taken it one step further with two Instagram videos where Global Stylist Cynthia Di Meo walks fans through Mabel’s regimen from a facial primer and foundation all the way to eyeliner and lip gloss.

The look and step by step process was created for Mabel by Jackie Risotto who serves as the Makeup Department Head for Only Murders.

Shop the Look:

As mentioned above, Rare Beauty has a page dedicated to Mabel’s faves where fans can scoop up the products of their choice and save money at the same time.

Now through August 30th guests can take 20% of their purchase

Everything highlighted is based on the character’s look, but most offerings are available in multiple colors to match a variety of complexions.

Prices range from $19-$26. Links to the individual products can be found below.

