Universal Orlando Releases Latest Episode of “Ride Guys” on Krakatau Aqua Coaster at Volcano Bay

Universal Orlando has posted the latest episode of their YouTube series Ride Guys. In this episode, hosts Dylan and Mike head to the excellent Volcano Bay water theme park to give you all the details and information you need to know about the Krakatau Aqua Coaster.

What’s Happening:

From using your Tapu Tapu, to all the splashes and launches, you'll learn the details behind the attraction as well as some information to help you plan your next trip.

This series is part of the launch of Universal Orlando Resort’s all-new Discover Universal

New episodes of Ride Guys premiere monthly on YouTube.

You can watch the latest episode of Ride Guys below: