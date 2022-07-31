Halloween Horror Nights Universal Studios Hollywood Presentation With John Murdy and Slash at Midsummer Scream 2022

If you’re a fan of Halloween Horror Nights, you’ll want to see this. We saw a special presentation where Halloween Horror Nights were discussed in the past, present, and future during Midsummer Scream 2022 in Long Beach, California.
- Creative director John Murdy and special guest Slash discuss Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights past, present, and future during their presentation at Midsummer Scream 2022 in Long Beach, California.
- This year the dates for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood are select nights from September 8th through October 31st.
- If you are in Orlando, the dates for Halloween Horror Nights are select nights from September 2nd through October 31st.
- You can see the video below.