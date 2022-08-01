At Disney Springs you can find Enzo’s Hideaway Tunnel Bar. They are relaunching their monthly Smuggler Series this August. Here you will be able to find beer, wine, cocktails, and so much more. This month the series will be taking place on August 16th, National Rum Day.

What's Happening:

Enzo’s Hideaway Tunnel Bar invites guests to its Smuggler Series on August 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., where guests will enjoy a variety of Flor de Caña Rum-based specialty cocktails paired with a multi-course menu created by Executive Chef Ben Dodaro.

Food pairings include Arancini, Prosciutto e Melone, Cannelloni and Rum Cake.

While enjoying the evening, guests will learn details on the education and flavor-exploration of rum making by experts.

Space is limited for this exclusive event, so be sure to make your reservations now.

Tickets

Ages 21 and older only.

Menu:

First Course:

Dish: Arancini ai Gamberi con marmellata di arancia – Shrimp Risotto Fritter, coconut crust, orange honey marmalade

Drink Pairing: Italian Margarita – Flor de Caña Gold 4 year Anejo oro rum, triple sec, caravello limoncello, lime juice

Second Course:

Dish: Prosciutto e Melone – Prosciutto Di Parma, Tuscan Melon, baby arugula, aged balsamic, extra virgin olive oil

Drink Pairing: Dark N’ Stormy – Flor de Caña Grand Reserve 7 year, ginger beer, lime juice, lime wedge

Third Course:

Dish: Cannelloni all’Agnello – Fresh egg pasta, milk braised lamb, fennel, rosemary, besciamella, pomodoro, pecorino romano

Drink Pairing: Smokey Fashioned – Flor de Caña 12 year, simple syrup, orange bitters, demerara syrup, smoked orange peel

Fourth Course:

Dish: Baba’ al Rum – Traditional Italian rum soaked cake, orange crema

Drink Pairing: Flor de Caña Centario 18 year, prosecco, blood orange juice, simple syrup

Digestif:

Bite: Chocolate Caramel Truffle

Drink Pairing: Flor de Caña Spresso Rum