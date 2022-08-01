LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

The LEGO Star Wars galaxy keeps expanding and the latest edition features two AT-model walkers that passionate fans (both young and old) will adore.
What’s Happening:
- One of the best ways to explore the Star Wars universe is with LEGO. Two new sets inspired by the Skywalker Saga are coming soon and fans can get a head start on adding them to their collection.
- Pre-orders have opened for the highly anticipated AT-TE Walker and AT-ST Starter Set that are perfect for fans of all ages.
- Kids can recreate their favorite scenes as they act out the movie, while adult collectors can bring the dynamic worlds to their ever-growing Star Wars displays.
- Each includes multiple minifigures, cool features, and rotating accessories that will enhance the entire experience from the first brick to the engaging playtime.
- Both sets are available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in September 2022.
- Prices range from $34.99-$139.99. Links to the individual sets can be found below.
AT-TE Walker
Recreate the Battle of Utapau with this fantastic LEGO 75337 Star Wars AT-TE Walker. A great gift idea for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith fans, this building toy features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable mini-figure cockpit and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO mini-figures in total. Each of the cabins opens for easy play and an extendable handle makes it simple to lift and move the AT-TE.
LEGO 75337 Star Wars AT-TE Walker – Entertainment Earth
- The set includes 5x LEGO mini-figures:
- Commander Cody
- 212th Clone Gunner
- 3x 212th Clone Troopers
- 3x Battle Droids
- Buildable Dwarf Spider Droid
- Assorted cool weapons
- Measures about 17-inches long x 9 1/2-inches wide x 7 1/2-inches tall.
- 1,082 pieces
- Ages 9 and up
AT-ST Starter Set
Invite young kids to learn to build and play in the thrilling LEGO Star Wars universe, This LEGO 75332 Star Wars AT-ST starter set features an easy-to-build version of the AT-ST walker from Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, with a mini-figure cockpit.
LEGO 75332 Star Wars AT-ST – Entertainment Earth
- Includes 3 LEGO mini-figures:
- Wicket
- Scout Trooper
- AT-ST Driver
- Measures about 4 1/2-inches tall x 3-inches wide x 2 1/2-inches long
- 87 pieces
- Ages 7 and up