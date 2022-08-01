LEGO Star Wars AT-TE Walker Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

The LEGO Star Wars galaxy keeps expanding and the latest edition features two AT-model walkers that passionate fans (both young and old) will adore.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

One of the best ways to explore the Star Wars universe is with LEGO. Two new sets inspired by the Skywalker Saga are coming soon and fans can get a head start on adding them to their collection.

Pre-orders have opened for the highly anticipated AT-TE Walker and AT-ST Starter Set that are perfect for fans of all ages.

Kids can recreate their favorite scenes as they act out the movie, while adult collectors can bring the dynamic worlds to their ever-growing Star Wars displays.

Each includes multiple minifigures, cool features, and rotating accessories that will enhance the entire experience from the first brick to the engaging playtime.

Both sets are available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and are expected to arrive in September 2022.

and are expected to arrive in September 2022. Prices range from $34.99-$139.99. Links to the individual sets can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link. Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

AT-TE Walker

Recreate the Battle of Utapau with this fantastic LEGO 75337 Star Wars AT-TE Walker. A great gift idea for Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith fans, this building toy features posable legs, a 360-degree-rotating elevating heavy blaster cannon with 2 stud shooters, a detachable mini-figure cockpit and 2 detailed cabins with space for up to 7 LEGO mini-figures in total. Each of the cabins opens for easy play and an extendable handle makes it simple to lift and move the AT-TE.

LEGO 75337 Star Wars AT-TE Walker – Entertainment Earth

The set includes 5x LEGO mini-figures: Commander Cody 212th Clone Gunner 3x 212th Clone Troopers 3x Battle Droids

Buildable Dwarf Spider Droid

Assorted cool weapons

Measures about 17-inches long x 9 1/2-inches wide x 7 1/2-inches tall.

1,082 pieces

Ages 9 and up

AT-ST Starter Set

Invite young kids to learn to build and play in the thrilling LEGO Star Wars universe, This LEGO 75332 Star Wars AT-ST starter set features an easy-to-build version of the AT-ST walker from Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi, with a mini-figure cockpit.

LEGO 75332 Star Wars AT-ST – Entertainment Earth