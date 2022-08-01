Star Wars x Royal Selangor Introduces Four New Pewter and Gold Gilt Figurines on shopDisney

Star Wars fans will never say no to amazing merchandise and shopDisney has plenty of awesome collectibles and display pieces to add to their ever growing collection. This week the online retailer has unveiled new figurines from Royal Selangor that feature Darth Vader, The Mandalorian and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney is a wonderful destination for fun Star Wars toys, LEGO sets, trendy apparel and home goods too, but did you know the site is home to a wide array of collectibles?

Among the high-end offerings available to fans is the gorgeous series of pewter and 24K gold gilding figurines by Royal Selangor.

Fans can choose to celebrate their favorite characters or the entire galaxy with these commemorative pieces inspired by: Darth Vader Yoda Grogu The Mandalorian

These four pieces just arrived on shopDisney and will make a wonderful addition to any Star Wars collection.

In addition to the standard pewter versions, select statues are also available in 24K gilt finish for a stunning look that provides an instant wow factor.

This series of limited edition figurines are available now on shopDisney. Links to individual items can be found below.

Star Wars x Royal Selangor

Finely crafted in pewter by the skilled artisans of Royal Selangor, these limited edition Star Wars collectible figurines feature beloved characters, ships, and scenes that bring the Skywalker Saga to life.

Darth Vader Gilt Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition – $820.00

Limited Edition of 300

Pewter figurine

24 K gilding

Includes porcelain base

Darth Vader (including base): 8 1/4'' H x 5 1/8'' W x 8'' L

Yoda Jedi Master Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition – $400.00

Limited Edition of 999

Pewter figurine

Resin base with pewter X-Wing nose

Approx. 5 1/3'' H x 6 1/4'' W x 8'' L

Grogu Gilt Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Limited Edition – $180.00

Limited Edition of 1,000

Pewter figurine

24 K gilding

Includes detachable base

Grogu: 2 1/3'' H x 2 1/3'' W x 1 1/3'' D

Base: 1 1/8'' H x 2 1/2'' Diameter

Grogu Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $120.00

Pewter figurine

Includes detachable base

Grogu: 2 1/3'' H x 2 1/3'' W x 1 1/3'' D

Base: 1 1/8'' H x 2 1/2'' Diameter

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gilt Figurine by Royal Selangor – Limited Edition – $900.00

Limited Edition of 300

Pewter figurine

24K gilding

Includes base

Figurine: pewter / 24K gilding

8 2/3'' H x 8'' W x 5 1/2'' D (including base)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Figurine by Royal Selangor – Limited Edition – $600.00