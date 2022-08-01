The Iconic Harmony Barber Shop is Back Open at Magic Kingdom

Yesterday morning, a familiar spot reopened on Main Street, U.S.A. There was a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for Harmony Barber Shop's grand reopening and Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

Yesterday morning, there was a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of Harmony Barber Shop at Disney's Magic Kingdom

Guests of all ages were excited to return to this I'm list shop, and stylists were excited to get back to work for this classic nostalgia experience.

Since the Magic Kingdom opened in 1971, Harmony Barber Shop has invited guests to take a seat in their iconic chairs.

Behind every haircut or trim, there is a cast member making sure that this is a memory that will last a lifetime.

Whether it's the first day making sure guests look their best or the hundredth styling appointment, cast members will continue to carry on this legacy, which is 50 years in the making.

What They're Saying:

“It finally feels like we’re all home,” explains Holly, a Harmony Barber Shop stylist. “We made it and we’re here! This is the last piece of a classic puzzle.”

“I just couldn’t imagine celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World

“It’s amazing that even though time moves fast, I recognize guests coming back year after year. Together, we share special memories on every repeat visit,” Kassandra, a coordinator at Harmony Barber Shop grinned.