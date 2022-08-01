Revive Your Halloween Collection with Decor and Accessories Inspired by “The Skeleton Dance”

The Silly Symphonies short film “The Skeleton Dance” has been a favorite of Disney fans ever since its debut. This Fall shopDisney is reviving the short with home decor and accessories that fans will die for!

“The Skeleton Dance” was part of the Silly Symphonies series of short films dating back to 1929. This particular short features a crew of four skeletons getting their groove on in a graveyard.

Now, Disney is bringing the boney quartet to fans through new merchandise offerings in the form of decor, accessories and even apparel for the nuiMO plush.

Of course they aren’t alone as two black cats, some ghosts and even an owl make an appearance at the haunted location.

With Halloween right around the corner, now is the perfect time to bring some not-so-scary fun into the home as you prepare for the Autumn season.

The assortment is available now on shopDisney

The Skeleton Dance Figural Incense Holder – $44.99

Mickey Mouse The Skeleton Dance Glass Set – $39.99

The Skeleton Dance Sketchbook Ornament – $22.99

The Skeleton Dance Bucket Hat for Adults – $29.99

The Skeleton Dance Crossbody Bag – $29.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – T-Shirt and Pants with Character Art and Black Bucket Hat – $12.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Acid Wash T-Shirt Dress, Green Jacket, and Orange Beanie – $12.99