All New Oktoberfest Menu and Refreshing Brews at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has an all-new Oktoberfest menu plus refreshing brews for its fifth annual Bier Fest. This all starts on August 12th and runs every Friday through Sunday until September 5th. This may be the perfect time to take advantage of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s limited-time BOGO ticket sale.

What's Happening:

Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay returns as festive as ever, with cabins throughout the park serving more than 50 drinks options, including seasonal, local and international brews.

From the selection, non-beer options such as ciders and sours are also available to pair with an all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu.

This popular event, now in its fifth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor, enjoy the tunes from rising local artists, step into immersive animal habitats and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides.

Bier Fest runs every weekend from Aug. 12th through Sept. 5th and is included with park admission.

Oktoberfest Menu:

The menu for this year’s Bier Fest is a match made in heaven for all the foodies at heart. Guests can pair their brew of choice with all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu offerings that include:

NEW – Bratkartoffeln – Fried Potatoes with chives caramelized onions and bacon

NEW – Konigsberger Klopse – German Meatballs in a white wine caper sauce

NEW – Pretzel Bratwurst

NEW – Sauerbraten Sliders

NEW – Potato Pancakes

NEW – Brisket Poutine

NEW – Cheese Pierogis

NEW – Ruben Brats

Drink Options:

An array of more than 50 types of drink offerings await all Bier Fest guests including lagers, ales, pilsners, IPAs and hefeweizens. Featured Tampa Bay area favorites include:

NEW – Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA

NEW – Leaven Brewing Cheeky Blonde

NEW – Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey

NEW – Bitburger Premium Pilsner

NEW – Coppertail Free Dive IPA

NEW – Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc

Ciders and Sours Options:

NEW – Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider

NEW – Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider

NEW – Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour

NEW – Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour

Sampler:

Those wanting to delight and indulge should know that the best way to get a taste of all the flavors at this year’s Bier Fest is with a Sampler, which can be redeemed for any food or beverage item offered throughout the festival.

Offering the best value for guests, Samplers start at $35 and are available in quantities of five, eight and 12.

Pass Members have access to an exclusive 15-item Sampler for the same price as a 12-item Sampler.

Guests must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcoholic beverages.

BOGO Tickets and Annual Passes: