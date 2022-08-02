Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell Dies at Age 88

Boston Celtics’ Bill Russell has passed away at the age of 88 according to a statement his wife Jeannine posted on social media.
What's Happening:
- Bill Russell was the cornerstone of the Boston Celtics, who won eight straight titles and 11 overall during his career.
- He died on Sunday at the age of 88. His wife Jeannine said that he died peacefully and arrangements for his memorial service will be made soon.
- The statement did not give a cause of death, but Russell had been living in the Seattle area and was not well enough to be present at the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June because of a long illness.
- Over a 15-year period beginning in his junior year at the University of San Francisco, his career was one of the most remarkable of any player in the history of sports teams.
- At USF, he was a two-time All-American as well as winning two straight NCAA championships and led the team to 55 consecutive wins.
- In 1956, he won a gold medal at the Olympics.
- He carried the Celtics to the NBA finals 12 times, winning the championship 11 times.
- Russell was also awarded the Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama in 2011. This is the nation's highest civilian honor, and in 2017 the NBA awarded him with a Lifetime Achievement Award.