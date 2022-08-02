Disneyland Resort Announces the Return of the Holiday Season Starting November 11th

If you are looking forward to the holidays, you will want to be at Disneyland Resort as they have just announced they will once again transform into The Merriest Place on Earth for the holiday season. Disney Parks Blog shared the latest information.

What's Happening:

From November 11th, 2022, through January 8th, 2023, Disneyland Resort will be transformed into The Merriest Place on Earth.

There will be the return of many favorites, plus new additions to help you get into the holiday spirit.

Disney California Adventure Park:

At Disney California Adventure, you can see a 50-foot tall Christmas tree on Buena Vista Street and automotive holiday embellishments in Cars Land.

The nighttime spectacular World of Color – Season of Light will have holiday music and moments from your favorite Disney animated films.

There will be live entertainment, culinary delights, as well as special traditions.

Disney Festival of Holidays will highlight diverse seasons of celebrations, including Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day.

Festival marketplaces will serve a hand-crafted menu of delectable foods and beverages.

Returning will be the Sip and Savor Pass, so you can taste your way through eight foods and non-alcoholic beverages through participating marketplaces and dining locations.

You can also enjoy nightly holiday concerts at the Palisades Stage in Paradise Gardens Park.

Entertainment continues with Mickey’s Happy Holidays , a procession of Disney and Pixar characters dancing and marching along to the upbeat rhythms of the Holiday Toy Drummers.

Enjoy the popular Street party Disney ¡Viva Navidad! featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse and their festive attire. They are accompanied by Mexican folklórico dancers and Mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and percussionists, and giant mojiganga puppets.

Also returning this year to Paradise Gardens Park, you can choose to visit with Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto.

. And don't worry, if you're hoping to meet Santa Claus this holiday season, he will also be taking residence in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Cars Land will have two seasonal attraction transformations: Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl Mater’s Jingle Jamboree

Disneyland Park:

Disneyland Park will also have a 60-foot Christmas tree on Main Street, U.S.A., as well as Sleeping Beauty Castle, which will change from day to night with shimmering icicles and twinkling lights.

In Town Square, you may see some of your favorite Disney characters and their holiday outfits, some of which will be brand new for this year.

Anna, Elsa, and Olaf from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen , along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Santa, and many other friends, will celebrate the season in A Christmas Fantasy Parade . There will be music, floats, marching toy soldiers, dancing gingerbread cookies and more.

In the evening, you'll want to look up to the sky to see Believe… in Holiday Magic. This fireworks spectacular will feature snowfall and colorful projections on Main Street, U.S.A. and the façade of "it's a small world".

There will be nightly dance parties with characters such as Goofy, Pluto, and Chip 'n' Dale at the Tomorrowland Terrace.

Two Popular attractions will have fan-favorite seasonal transformations.

"it's a small world" holiday will take us around the world as dolls represent children enjoying holiday traditions in each of their respective countries.

In New Orleans Square, Jack Skellington and his friends cause a collision between Christmas and Halloween to transform the Haunted Mansion Haunted Mansion Holiday

Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort:

In the Downtown Disney District there will be many photo opportunities, festive music, and offerings from shops and restaurants.

All three hotels at the Disneyland Resort will display beautiful Christmas trees; there will be future performances by convivial carolers; and visits from Santa Claus.

The Disneyland Resort culinary team will also continue the annual tradition of the gingerbread house at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.