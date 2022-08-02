Disney’s Tron producer Donald Kushner, computer image choreographer Jerry Rees and effects animator John Van Vliet have joined El Capitan Theatre’s Night on the Grid panel with The Art of Tron author Mike Bonifer. This is a ticketed event and will take place on August 5th at 7 p.m.

What's Happening:

Disney’s Tron producer Donald Kushner, computer image choreographer Jerry Rees and effects animator John Van Vliet have joined El Capitan Theatre’s Night on the Grid panel with The Art of Tron author Mike Bonifer August 5 at 7pm.