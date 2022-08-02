Disney’s Tron producer Donald Kushner, computer image choreographer Jerry Rees and effects animator John Van Vliet have joined El Capitan Theatre’s Night on the Grid panel with The Art of Tron author Mike Bonifer. This is a ticketed event and will take place on August 5th at 7 p.m.
What's Happening:
- Disney’s Tron producer Donald Kushner, computer image choreographer Jerry Rees and effects animator John Van Vliet have joined El Capitan Theatre’s Night on the Grid panel with The Art of Tron author Mike Bonifer August 5 at 7pm.
- Guests can watch the panel before a screening of Tron. Tickets are on sale now for $12.
- Props from Disney’s Tron and Tron: Legacy from the Walt Disney Archives will be on display starting August 5th for guests to view.
- Showtimes for Disney’s Tron August 5th and 7th are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm.
- Showtimes on August 6th are 10:00am and 1:00pm.
- Showtimes are subject to change.
- Tickets for Disney’s “Tron” are $12 for all ages and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.
- All seats are reserved.
- For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.