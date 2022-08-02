ESPN Promotes Rodolfo Martinez to SVP, ESPN Deportes and International Productions

ESPN has promoted Rodolfo Martinez to Senior Vice President, ESPN Deportes and international Productions, it was announced today by Stephanie Druley, Executive Vice President, Event & Studio Production, ESPN.

What’s Happening:

Martinez, who was previously Vice President, ESPN Deportes and International Productions, will continue to report to Druley.

Martinez is responsible for the oversight of live events and studio production for all ESPN networks outside the U.S. and ESPN Deportes. He also oversees ESPN’s English and Spanish-language LaLiga production, including event and studio, and will continue to lead the Content Development Unit for ESPN Deportes and international productions.

During his tenure at ESPN, Martinez has been directly involved in the launch of 15 networks, including overseeing 13 international editions of SportsCenter in three languages. He has been a key driver of ESPN’s continued growth and leadership in Latin America, overseeing production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Perú. He also oversees content production for Africa, Asia, Europe, Pac-Rim, and NBA content for Tencent. Following the Fox acquisition, Martinez added oversight of live events and studio production of Fox Sports Networks in Latin America (now rebranded ESPN).

Martinez has received numerous accolades for his work in the media industry, including 9 Sports Emmys, a NAMIC Vision Awards, and being named to Cablefax's Most Influential Minorities in Media (2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, 2020).

Martinez joined ESPN in 2000 as Senior Director of Production, where he managed and directed studio, newsgathering and remote production for ESPN Deportes and ESPN in Mexico.

