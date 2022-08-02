Jamie Lee Curtis Reportedly Starring as Madame Leota in “Haunted Mansion” Movie

Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat; call in the spirits, wherever they're at! While not yet officially confirmed, it seems likely that Jamie Lee Curtis will be portraying Madame Leota in Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film.

What’s Happening:

The only confirmation we have of Curtis’ portrayal of Madame Leota is an Instagram post she shared on her own Instagram, to which she simply commented with a crystal ball emoji.

The Haunted Mansion will open in theaters on March 10th, 2023.

The Cast:

Haunted Mansion stars: LaKeith Stanfield Tiffany Haddish Owen Wilson Danny DeVito Rosario Dawson Chase Dillon

stars: The film was directed by Justin Simien and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman are the executive producers.

Haunted Mansion Logline: