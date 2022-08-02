Jamie Lee Curtis Reportedly Starring as Madame Leota in “Haunted Mansion” Movie

Serpents and spiders, tail of a rat; call in the spirits, wherever they're at! While not yet officially confirmed, it seems likely that Jamie Lee Curtis will be portraying Madame Leota in Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion film.
What’s Happening:
- The only confirmation we have of Curtis’ portrayal of Madame Leota is an Instagram post she shared on her own Instagram, to which she simply commented with a crystal ball emoji.
- The Haunted Mansion will open in theaters on March 10th, 2023.
The Cast:
- Haunted Mansion stars:
- LaKeith Stanfield
- Tiffany Haddish
- Owen Wilson
- Danny DeVito
- Rosario Dawson
- Chase Dillon
- The film was directed by Justin Simien and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich. Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman are the executive producers.
Haunted Mansion Logline:
- “In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).”