Venom, Riot and Agony Featured in Amazon Exclusive Marvel Legends Venom Multipack

What’s better than one symbiote? How about three! A new Marvel Legends action figure multipack featuring Venom and two of his siblings is the latest offering from Hasbro and it’s a real scream…although sadly, Scream isn’t part of this collection.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday was National Spider-Man Day and while we all love celebrating the web slinger, sometimes it’s fun to focus on his villains.

Hasbro is shifting their attention to Venom with their awesome new Marvel Legends multipack that features the manic symbiote along with two of his siblings, Riot and Agony.

As comic fans know, the Life Foundation used Venom to spawn off more symbiotes and the results are quite crazy.

But back to the action figures! This set also includes an alternate Eddie Brock head giving fans plenty of options for creating an amazing display.

As with all Marvel Legends figures, the characters in this multipack measure 6-inches tall and feature multiple points of articulation for a truly dynamic series of collectibles.

The Marvel Legends Venom Multipack sells for $77.99 and is available for pre-order exclusively on Amazon

A link to the product can be found below.

Marvel Legends Venom Multipack

Captured by the Life Foundation and subjected to excruciating experiments, Eddie Brock finds himself forcibly separated from Venom as his captors seek to harvest the symbiote’s offspring. One of five sibling symbiotes harvested from Venom by the Life Foundation, the Riot symbiote shows a predilection for hammers and other bludgeoning weapons. Unique amongst her symbiote siblings, Agony possesses all the same abilities as her siblings, with the added power to spit deadly acid.

Marvel Legends Series Venom Multipack