Venom Gets Caught in Goblin Queen’s Dark Web in “Venom #13”

Arriving in November, Venom #13 will be a special Dark Web prelude issue. Coming out one month before Dark Web officially kicks off in December’s Dark Web Alpha #1, Venom #13 will set the stage for Venom’s role in the highly-anticipated Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event.

Al Ewing, Ram V., and Bryan Hitch’s epic Venom run has told the intertwined journeys of father and son, Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock. Forced to watch his son die from across the timestream, Eddie Brock returns from space but finds himself surrounded by enemies. Alone, and with no one to trust, he finds an unexpected ally in Madelyne Pryor, as the stage is set for the most epic crossover of the year.

Dark Web will take place in the pages of Zeb Wells' run on Amazing Spider-Man, and spin out into other titles including one-shots, limited series, and upcoming issues of Venom.

Venom #13 written by Al Ewing comes to a comic shop near you on November 2nd.

