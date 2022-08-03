D23 Exclusive Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man 9-Pin Collector Set Coming Soon

Whether you’ve been following him since the beginning or have a favorite modern era version there’s no doubt that Spider-Man is one of the greatest super heroes of all time. D23 is commemorating six decades of web slinging with a Gold Member exclusive pin set that’s coming to shopDisney on August 8th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

2022 is a big year for Spider-Man as the quippy wall crawler turns 60! The beloved character from Marvel Comics is celebrating a major milestone and D23 Gold Members can get in on the fun.

Today, D23 The Official Disney Fan Club shared a sneak peek at a new exclusive pin set that honors the hero’s 60th anniversary.

shared a sneak peek at a new exclusive pin set that honors the hero’s 60th anniversary. This limited edition collectible features 9 pins highlighting various iterations of the icon throughout his (and her) epic comic career. Each design is a masked Spider-Man head showcasing fan-favorite characters such as: Spider-Man Spider-Ham Iron Spider Spider-Man Noir Miles Morales Ghost Spider (Spider-Gwen)

Sticking with the traditional Spidey color scheme, the set features lots of red, black and blue with a bit of pink, gold and white thrown in for good measure.

This commemorative pin set will be available exclusively to D23 Gold Members (guests can sign up here ) and will be released on shopDisney on Monday, August 8th.

) and will be released on on Monday, August 8th. The 60th Anniversary Spider-Man pin set sells for $99.99. Check back soon for links to this awesome collectible.

Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

“Swing into action and celebrate 60 amazing years of everyone’s favorite web-slinger, Spider-Man! This D23 Gold Member exclusive set of nine pins celebrates several iconic Spider-Man looks from his six-decade history—from Peter Parker’s debut in Marvel Comics in 1962, to Ghost Spider’s memorable run. Showing off some of Marvel’s most quintessential Spider variants, this pin set is sure to spin a web of interest and delight for any fan.”

D23-Exclusive Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Pin Set

Limited edition of 1,200

Pin sets sell for $99.99 each, plus applicable sales tax.

Maximum of two (2) pins of this style for purchase per D23 Gold Member for online orders.

Good to Know:

Guests must log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to D23 Gold Membership.

with the Disney account tied to D23 Gold Membership. Shipping not available to PO boxes; shipping and handling fees may vary for all online orders.

Other restrictions may apply.

All information is subject to change including, but not limited to, artwork, release dates, editions sizes, and retail prices.

Become a D23 Member: