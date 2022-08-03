According to ABC13, Disney and Starlight partnered up with Texas Children's Hospital to surprise patients who are going through a very difficult time. This included a surprise appearance from Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends actor, Armen Taylor.
What's Happening:
- Yesterday, Disney wanted to bring a smile to the faces of children at Texas Children's Hospital, even just for a moment, taking away a little bit of the stress that is going on currently in their lives.
- Disney and the nonprofit Starlight teamed up to host a Spidey-themed event to celebrate the launch of Season 2 of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
- There was even a surprise guest appearance from Armen Taylor, who voices the Hulk in Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
- During the celebration, patients and their families were able to be among the first in the US to enjoy a pre-screening of the first episode of the new season, which officially launches on August 19th on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.
- For the past five years, the Walt Disney Company has poured an unprecedented $100 million into renovating children's hospitals across the world. Houston's Texas Children's Hospital was the first chosen and is also the largest pediatric hospital in the country.
- The goal is to use the best of Disney storytelling and characters to create a more comfortable experience for children during this time.