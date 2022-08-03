Dollywood Offering Discounted Tickets to Frontline Workers in Essential Roles for Limited Time

Frontline workers in essential roles protect, heal, support, provide and reassure their communities with actions that place service above self. To honor the commitments of courageous everyday heroes, Dollywood is inviting qualifying frontline employees to enjoy discounted theme park admission for only $45 plus tax.
What’s Happening:
- This promotion will last for a limited time, with tickets valid for use August 7th- September 18th. Frontline employees need a special redemption code from their employer to complete the transaction. Eligible employees interested in the program should encourage their employers to fill out an online form—located at Dollywood.com/DWHeroSignUp—to request a redemption code for their company.
- Everyday Heroes may purchase up to six $45 one-day admission tickets to Dollywood as part of the program. Additionally, they can receive rates up to 25% off per night at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. The resort discount is available August 7th- September 18th for stays any night Sunday- Thursday and is subject to availability.
- Everyone has the opportunity to be a hero by donating blood to support the community through a promotion with MEDIC Regional Blood Center. Because of a need for blood throughout the region, Dollywood has partnered with MEDIC to provide one free theme park ticket (while supplies last) to anyone who makes a successful blood product donation August 15th-19th. Walk-ins will be permitted, but appointments are strongly encouraged. The donation process for whole blood is roughly one hour, including the screening and collections process. Donors should be healthy, drink plenty of fluids and eat a good meal prior to donating. Donors can schedule an appointment by visiting medicblood.org/donate or by calling 865-524-3074.
- Any admission ticket that is part of Everyday Heroes Appreciation Days can be upgraded to a season pass, allowing guests to continue the fun of Dollywood’s 2022 season.