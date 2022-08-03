Jumbo Kenner Style Grand Moff Tarkin Action Figure Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Grand Moff Tarkin has never been this menacing! A jumbo sized retro version of the Star Wars Imperial officer is making its way to Entertainment Earth later this month and pre-orders are open now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Last year Entertainment Earth revealed an exciting exclusive figure joining their lineup of Hasbro collectibles, and now the highly anticipated Star Wars character is almost here!

Fans of the galaxy far, far away will love this jumbo version of Imperial Officer Grand Moff Tarkin from Star Wars: A New Hope .

The toy measures an impressive 12-inches tall and is stylized to look like the Kenner figures of yesteryear.

Pre-orders are available now exclusively on Entertainment Earth and the figure is expected to ship to fans later this month.

Grand Moff Tarkin sells for $77.99 and a link to the toy can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Grand Moff Tarkin comes to you in the classic Kenner style figure but with a jumbo upgrade! This 12-inch scale collectible looks just like he did in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Star Wars Moff Tarkin Jumbo Kenner Action Figure – EE Exclusive – $79.99