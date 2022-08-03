Jumbo Kenner Style Grand Moff Tarkin Action Figure Available for Pre-Order at Entertainment Earth

Grand Moff Tarkin has never been this menacing! A jumbo sized retro version of the Star Wars Imperial officer is making its way to Entertainment Earth later this month and pre-orders are open now.
- Last year Entertainment Earth revealed an exciting exclusive figure joining their lineup of Hasbro collectibles, and now the highly anticipated Star Wars character is almost here!
- Fans of the galaxy far, far away will love this jumbo version of Imperial Officer Grand Moff Tarkin from Star Wars: A New Hope.
- The toy measures an impressive 12-inches tall and is stylized to look like the Kenner figures of yesteryear.
- Pre-orders are available now exclusively on Entertainment Earth and the figure is expected to ship to fans later this month.
- Grand Moff Tarkin sells for $77.99 and a link to the toy can be found below.
Grand Moff Tarkin comes to you in the classic Kenner style figure but with a jumbo upgrade! This 12-inch scale collectible looks just like he did in Star Wars: A New Hope.
Star Wars Moff Tarkin Jumbo Kenner Action Figure – EE Exclusive – $79.99
- Classically styled sculpting and details
- Removable command staff
- Poseable figure
- 12-inch scale
- Packaged in a resealable clamshell blister card