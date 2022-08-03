Four-Time Olympic Champion Sanya Richards-Ross Participating in 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend

Olympic track and field champion and reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross will be among the thousands of runners at the 2022 Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend presented by Shokz at Walt Disney World Resort, November 3rd-6th.

What’s Happening:

She is entered in the 5K on November 4th and will make additional appearances during the race weekend. It will mark her first runDisney event.

Richards-Ross, who won four gold medals in the 400-meter and 4×400- meter relay at three Olympic Games from 2004 – 2012, remains one of track and field’s most decorated female athletes. Since her retirement in 2016, she has gone on to become a track and field TV analyst and reality television personality.

She is currently starring in the hit reality show The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

About the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend:

The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend will blend the music, stories, and culinary delights found during the EPCOT

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon is the first of four race weekends during the 2022-23 runDisney season. Next is the 30th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (January 4-8), the 15th anniversary of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (February 23-26), and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (April 13-16). These races, which include runners of all fitness levels, provide the opportunity to run through Disney theme parks, experience world-class entertainment, and earn unique Disney medals.

General registration for the second annual runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend, whose theme will change every year, will be available starting August 23rd. The race weekend will feature events ranging from a 5K to a 19.3-mile multiple race challenge and even a virtual component.

For more information or to register for a race, runners can visit runDisney.com