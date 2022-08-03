Kellogg’s Debuts “Hocus Pocus 2” Cereal As Fans Get Ready For Debut of Highly-Anticipated Sequel

As we get ready for the debut of the highly-anticipated sequel coming straight to Disney+, Kellogg’s is getting in on the spooky fun with their own Hocus Pocus 2 Cereal!
What’s Happening:
- Kellogg’s has announced another in a line of collaborations, this time partnering with the Walt Disney Company again to bring a new breakfast cereal based on the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 to shelves everywhere.
- In a flavor known as “Berry Brew,” each bite contains mixed berry flavors with purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks reminiscent of the Sanderson Sisters' robes.
- Speaking of the Sanderson Sisters, you can see them featured on the box, in a new and stylized fashion.
- The cereal is set to go for $4.29 for a 7.7 ounce box, and $5.29 for a 12 ounce box, both set to debut on grocer’s shelves in the coming weeks.
- A Disney+ Original movie debuting September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2 is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler (The First Wives Club, Beaches), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City, Divorce), and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act, Younger), and is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin, The Proposal).
- It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), and Tony Hale (Veep).
- A Disney+ Original movie, Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.
What They’re Saying:
- Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal: Disney's Hocus Pocus has been a part of family Halloween traditions for years. Now, with Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal, families can celebrate the spooky season alongside the Sanderson Sisters as they return on Disney+ this fall."
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now