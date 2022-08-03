Kellogg’s Debuts “Hocus Pocus 2” Cereal As Fans Get Ready For Debut of Highly-Anticipated Sequel

As we get ready for the debut of the highly-anticipated sequel coming straight to Disney+, Kellogg’s is getting in on the spooky fun with their own Hocus Pocus 2 Cereal!

What’s Happening:

Kellogg’s has announced another in a line of collaborations, this time partnering with the Walt Disney Company again to bring a new breakfast cereal based on the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 to shelves everywhere.

In a flavor known as “Berry Brew,” each bite contains mixed berry flavors with purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks reminiscent of the Sanderson Sisters' robes.

each bite contains mixed berry flavors with purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks reminiscent of the Sanderson Sisters' robes. Speaking of the Sanderson Sisters, you can see them featured on the box, in a new and stylized fashion.

The cereal is set to go for $4.29 for a 7.7 ounce box, and $5.29 for a 12 ounce box, both set to debut on grocer’s shelves in the coming weeks.

A Disney+ Original movie debuting September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2 is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler ( The First Wives Club, Beaches ), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City, Divorce ), and Kathy Najimy ( Sister Act, Younger ), and is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin, The Proposal) .

is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. stars Bette Midler ( ), Sarah Jessica Parker ), and Kathy Najimy ( ), and is directed by Anne Fletcher . It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson ( The Tomorrow War ), Doug Jones ( The Shape of Water) , Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ), Whitney Peak ( Gossip Girl ), Belissa Escobedo ( American Horror Stories ) , Lilia Buckingham ( Dirt) , Froy Gutierrez ( Teen Wolf ), and Tony Hale ( Veep ).

also stars Sam Richardson ( ), Doug Jones ( , Hannah Waddingham ( ), Whitney Peak ( ), Belissa Escobedo ( , Lilia Buckingham ( , Froy Gutierrez ( ), and Tony Hale ( ). A Disney+ Original movie, Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

Sadie Garcia, Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal: Disney's Hocus Pocus has been a part of family Halloween traditions for years. Now, with Kellogg's Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal, families can celebrate the spooky season alongside the Sanderson Sisters as they return on Disney+ this fall."