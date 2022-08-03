Fans can choose the light side or dark side and learn how to use their Lightsaber toys and collectibles like a true Jedi or Sith in these new Lightsaber Academy videos.
What's Happening:
- You can learn the ways of the Jedi or the Sith with these new Lightsaber Academy videos available now on StarWarsKids.com.
- Parents can visit StarWarsKids.com for content including lightsaber training videos and easy-to-learn choreography inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, the light side, and the dark side.
- This is a great way for families to spend time together learning these easy-to-follow lightsaber moves and re-creating some of the most popular lightsaber duels.
Episodes Now Available:
- Episode 1: Lightsaber Academy: Learn to be a Jedi like Obi-Wan Kenobi: Obi-Wan Kenobi is thoughtful in everything he does — that’s why a defensive lightsaber technique works for him. Learn to wield a Lightsaber toy like Obi-Wan Kenobi in this episode of Lightsaber Academy!
- Episode 2: Lightsaber Academy: Learn to be a Sith like Darth Vader: Darth Vader values power and striking fear into enemies — that’s why his best technique focuses on strength. Learn to wield a lightsaber toy like Darth Vader in this episode of Lightsaber Academy!
- Episode 3: Lightsaber Academy: Learn to the ways of the Light Side: The light side of the Force uses calmness and trust. Patience and training are key to mastering the lightsaber in this episode of Lightsaber Academy!
- Episode 4: Lightsaber Academy: Learn the ways of the Dark Side: The dark side’s ultimate goal is victory. Passion and strength are key to mastering the lightsaber in this episode of Lightsaber Academy!