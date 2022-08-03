Fans can choose the light side or dark side and learn how to use their Lightsaber toys and collectibles like a true Jedi or Sith in these new Lightsaber Academy videos.

What's Happening:

You can learn the ways of the Jedi or the Sith with these new Lightsaber Academy videos available now on StarWarsKids.com

Parents can visit StarWarsKids.com

This is a great way for families to spend time together learning these easy-to-follow lightsaber moves and re-creating some of the most popular lightsaber duels.

Episodes Now Available: