“Lightyear” Appears on Newest Forever Stamp From U.S. Postal Service

First Class Mail in the United States is ready to go beyond infinity with a new line of Forever stamps featuring the titular character from the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Lightyear.

What’s Happening:

First-Class Mail will travel from Infinity to “Beyond Forever” with the newly released commemorative stamps featuring the iconic image of Buzz Lightyear. A dedication ceremony for the stamps was held today at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

“Go Beyond” is a pane of 20 stamps arranged in four horizontal rows of five stamps featuring the image of Buzz Lightyear. The selvage features the full-body image of Buzz Lightyear against a graphic background and the slogan “From Infinity to Forever,” with the word Lightyear enhanced by a spaceship streaking through the letters. Each row features the same designs in differing orders. On each row, the first design repeats as the last stamp. All of the designs feature modern, angular, geometric backgrounds in various greens and grayish blue-greens, accentuating the familiar colors of Buzz’s space suit along with the phrase “GO BEYOND.”

The images include, in order, on the first row: a right-facing, close-up profile of Buzz in his transparent bubble helmet; a full-body profile detailing Buzz’s gleaming white and green spacesuit, with the bubble slightly extending beyond the frame’s top edge; Buzz sprinting with helmet retracted, in a three-quarter rightward view, the action accentuated by a foot and elbow breaking through the design border; and lastly, a head-and-torso image of the space hero resolutely facing adventures ahead. Greg Breeding was the art director using illustrations from Pixar Animation Studios.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps USA Philatelic

What They’re Saying:

Isaac Cronkhite, the Postal Service’s chief logistics and processing operations officer and executive vice president: “Buzz Lightyear captured our hearts and imaginations in the first Toy Story movie. He taught us about heroism, loyalty and perseverance. And now he is the star of his own feature film — Lightyear. Just like Buzz, the Postal Service has also looked to the stars for inspiration. We have many stamps honoring NASA’s accomplishments, including the space shuttle, and the Apollo program that took us to the moon. And then there are our STEM Education stamps that emphasize the importance of science, technology, engineering and math. The Postal Service takes great pride in honoring the very best of the nation through our stamp program. And Buzz Lightyear certainly fits that description. The Postal Service is proud to have worked with Disney and Pixar to bring the Go Beyond Forever stamp to both customers and Buzz fans.”

