SeaWorld San Diego’s Howl-O-Scream Returns With More Houses and New Scare Zones

SeaWorld San Diego’s Howl-O-Scream is returning for another year with an increased number of event days, increased Haunted Houses, new scare zones, more bars, a new live performance, and more!

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego is increasing the howls, screams and shrieks with the return of Howl-O-Scream, the park’s separately ticketed nighttime Halloween event for mature audiences.

San Diego’s largest Halloween nighttime event is back on select nights from September 16 through October 31 and is shaping up to be even more terrifying than its inaugural year. Howl-O-Scream will feature increased scares with ALL-NEW terrifying scare zones and horror-filled haunted houses to add to the returning and reimagined favorites from last year, plus an ALL-NEW spectacularly dark and heart-pounding entertaining live performance show, and a variety of paranormally delicious food and drink options. Guests who want to face their fears at Howl-O-Scream can purchase tickets at up to 55 percent off during the Monster Sale through August 21.

Howl-O-Scream attendees can expect the unexpected with increased offerings and several ALL-NEW attractions coming to this year’s haunt, along with terrifying fan favorites from last year.

There’s no turning back as guests brave dark passageways and round dimly lit corners, hoping they can avoid what’s lurking in the rooms, hallways, and paths ahead. The legends are true, the fear is real, and the only way out is to embrace the fear is to walk through all five haunted houses. Trembling through the original, yet reimagined houses from the inaugural year of fear, fans will quickly have a flashback of the nightmares caused from Nightmare Experiment and the medical experiments gone wrong, the sound of slicing from Simon the Butch and his crew at Simon’s Slaughterhouse, and the slew of spirits and mortals at Death Water Bayou. The second year of the event adds two ALL-NEW haunted houses to the list for thrill seekers to choose from and hints at hiding from outsiders from beyond and coming face-to-face with freakish and creepy fools.

With six scare zones throughout the park there is even less room to hide. Immersive terror is at every turn and guests should stay alert and be prepared for anything with the uncertainty of what’s waiting up ahead or creeping up behind. Walking through the pathways are creepy dolls at the Deadly Toys zone, undead evils at the Graveyard zone, a deadly legend at La Llorona zone and lastly sinister monsters that lurk in the forest at The Hauntings zone. The scares are heightened this year with two ALL-NEW scare zones that are predicted to be soul

Before the scares begin, a sinister SCARE-emony will kick-off the event every evening with music and immersive introductions of the foul creatures that call Howl-O-Scream home. Even amid so much mayhem, the night is just beginning. New to the event this year, guests will be mesmerized by a thrilling and high-energy live show. Between the shrill

After nightfall, every moment of fun comes with a splash of fear and darkness. Thrill seekers can take the ultimate dive and ride Emperor, SeaWorld’s newest coaster and California’s fastest, longest, and floorless dive coaster, at night for the extreme experience. Guests up to the challenge are invited to ride other thrill coasters during the witching-hours and brave Electric Eel and Journey to Atlantis.