She-Hulk Giveaway for Marvel Contest of Champions, Also Fan Voted Quicksilver Arriving Soon

The contest continues Kabam introduces fan-voted Summoner’s Choice Champion Quicksilver. This iconic speedster is joined by Galan in an all-new Champion reveal trailer for Worldheart. This unveiled two new champions coming to the popular spider-Marvel Contest of Champions.

What’s Happening:

At Lord Odin’s behest, Carina calls upon The Summoner to recover The Cosmic Seed. A lost Asgardian relic of dire consequence, capable of birthing a new Worldtree here in The Battlerealm. After being provided a few clues, The Summoner sets out to The Quantumrealm where they encounter Quicksilver battling The Silver Surfer.

After The Summoner breaks up the fight, The Surfer slips away to confront the mysterious Galan. Who stole The Cosmic Seed from Asgard?

What does it have to do with Quicksilver?

Who, or what is Galan?

Find out this month in Worldheart!

Coming Soon:

Galan will arrive in-game August 11th and Quicksilver on August 25th.

In the meantime, fans can now check out the upcoming champions in the all-new Champion Reveal Trailer YouTube channel

Also, to get hyped for the upcoming Disney+ She-Hulk download and log in

With over 200 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other legendary MCU-inspired characters to their roster including Hercules, Iceman, and more!

Character Bios: