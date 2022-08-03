She-Hulk Giveaway for Marvel Contest of Champions, Also Fan Voted Quicksilver Arriving Soon

The contest continues Kabam introduces fan-voted Summoner’s Choice Champion Quicksilver. This iconic speedster is joined by Galan in an all-new Champion reveal trailer for Worldheart. This unveiled two new champions coming to the popular spider-Marvel Contest of Champions.
What’s Happening:
- At Lord Odin’s behest, Carina calls upon The Summoner to recover The Cosmic Seed. A lost Asgardian relic of dire consequence, capable of birthing a new Worldtree here in The Battlerealm. After being provided a few clues, The Summoner sets out to The Quantumrealm where they encounter Quicksilver battling The Silver Surfer.
- After The Summoner breaks up the fight, The Surfer slips away to confront the mysterious Galan. Who stole The Cosmic Seed from Asgard?
- What does it have to do with Quicksilver?
- Who, or what is Galan?
- Find out this month in Worldheart!
Coming Soon:
- Galan will arrive in-game August 11th and Quicksilver on August 25th.
- In the meantime, fans can now check out the upcoming champions in the all-new Champion Reveal Trailer and catch up on The Battlerealm with character Deep Dive and Special Moves content on the official Marvel Contest of Champions YouTube channel.
- Also, to get hyped for the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk will join all rosters of new and existing Summoners free for players who download and log in beginning August 17th and concluding on September 28th.
- With over 200 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other legendary MCU-inspired characters to their roster including Hercules, Iceman, and more!
Character Bios:
- Pietro Maximoff and his sister were abducted by the High Evolutionary as babies and suffered a series of unethical experiments that granted them powers disguised as an X-Gene mutation. As a result, he developed Super Speed powers that allowed him to take on the super hero life.
- The sole survivor of a dying cosmos, Galan was fused to the sentience of a newborn universe and metamorphosed into Galactus, the devourer of worlds. After emerging from his cosmic cocoon, he consumed a nearby planet to quench his hunger, killing billions of sentient beings in the process. Overcome by immense guilt, Galan refused his role as a cosmic predator and chose to live the existence of a simple farmer, growing his own nourishment in his “Planet Nursery” in the Quantum Fields of the Battlerealm.