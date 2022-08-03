According to The Hollywood Reporter, ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions are continuing to expand their podcast by launching daily shows led by NFL Network host Kyle Brandt.
What's Happening:
- The show Kyle Brandt’s Basement originates from a tiny studio in the Good Morning Football host’s actual basement.
- This will be available on ESPN’s YouTube channel and other podcast platforms.
- He will still continue to host the NFL Network’s morning show.
- The show will debut on August 8th with a variety of segments about the latest NFL news and conversations about what happened on the field. Note that on Sunday the new episode will post after the afternoon game but before Sunday Night Football airs.
- There will be regular and recurring guests and contributors, as well as awards handed out after the game ends on Sunday's show.