ESPN Honors Vin Scully with Encore Presentation of Iconic 1988 World Series Game 1

ESPN is set to honor LA Dodgers Hall of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully with a special encore presentation of an iconic World Series tonight as part of the network’s ongoing coverage of Scully’s legacy.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will honor Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully with an encore presentation of the iconic 1988 World Series Game 1, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Oakland Athletics, tonight (August 3, 2022) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Scully provided commentary for the classic game, which is cemented in Dodgers history following Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run.

This programming update is part of ESPN’s ongoing coverage of Vin Scully’s legacy.

Scully died yesterday at the age of 94, according to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scully called games for the team for 67 years, traversing the country for their move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. His voice is also the soundtrack to some legendary moments, including Hank Aaron's 715th home run, Bill Buckner's muffed play at first in the 1986 World Series and Kirk Gibson's limping home run in the 1988 World Series. He also called "The Catch" — San Francisco 49ers QB Joe Montana's touchdown pass to Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

What They’re Saying:

Clayton Kershaw, Pitcher, Los Angeles Dodgers: "Just when you think about the Dodgers, there's a lot of history here and a lot of people that have come through. It's just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly. Just such a special man."