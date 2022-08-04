“Eli’s Places” Season 2 to Debut August 10 on ESPN+

It’s almost time to explore some more of the world of College Football with Eli Manning. The second season of Eli’s Places will premiere August 10 on ESPN+.
- Eli’s Places follows former New York Giants and Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning as he explores the world of College Football in a whole lot of unique ways.
- ESPN shared a teaser for the upcoming second season of Eli’s Places:
- The teaser shares a list of guest stars on this season, which includes:
- Cam Newton
- Terry Crews
- Vince Young
- Matt Leinart
- Tom Coughlin
- Jim Mcmahon
- Brady Quinn
- Tim Tebow
- And of course, Peyton Manning
- The second season of Eli’s Places will premiere on ESPN+ on Wednesday, August 10th.
- Want to catch up on last season? You can stream the whole first season of Eli’s Places on ESPN+ now or check out our episodic recaps here.
- Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month and can cancel at any time.