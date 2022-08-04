“Eli’s Places” Season 2 to Debut August 10 on ESPN+

It’s almost time to explore some more of the world of College Football with Eli Manning. The second season of Eli’s Places will premiere August 10 on ESPN+.

  • Eli’s Places follows former New York Giants and Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning as he explores the world of College Football in a whole lot of unique ways.
  • ESPN shared a teaser for the upcoming second season of Eli’s Places:

  • The teaser shares a list of guest stars on this season, which includes:
    • Cam Newton
    • Terry Crews
    • Vince Young
    • Matt Leinart
    • Tom Coughlin
    • Jim Mcmahon
    • Brady Quinn
    • Tim Tebow
    • And of course, Peyton Manning
  • The second season of Eli’s Places will premiere on ESPN+ on Wednesday, August 10th.
  • Want to catch up on last season? You can stream the whole first season of Eli’s Places on ESPN+ now or check out our episodic recaps here.
  • Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month and can cancel at any time.