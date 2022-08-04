“Hocus Pocus 2” Runs Amuck on Cover of “Disney twenty-three” Magazine

The spooky season is right around the corner and the upcoming Hocus Pocus 2 will be gracing the cover of the fall issue of the Disney twenty-three magazine. D23 shared a look of the new cover.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be debuting on Disney+ Disney twenty-three :

will be debuting on : Also in the Fall 2022 issue of Disney twenty-three: The sky-high journey of Walt Disney’s private plane, which will be on display and an exhibit presented by Amazon this September at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California Four decades of EPCOT A sneak peek at the upcoming Disney+ documentary Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, which chronicles the adventures of one of the world’s most recognizable icons Regular features including By the Numbers, D Society, Character Analysis, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives

Disney twenty-three is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps and is offered exclusively to D23 Gold Members as a benefit of their membership. The latest issue will begin arriving before the end of August.