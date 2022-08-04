Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for Original Drama Series “Tell Me Lies”

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their upcoming Original drama series Tell Me Lies, based on Carola Lovering's novel and starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

What’s Happening:

Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them. The series stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder.

Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner along with Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan who executive produce for Rebelle Media, and VICE Studios' Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer who executive produce for Vice-owned Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as executive producer and pilot director.

Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, Lovering will serve as a consulting producer.

Tell Me Lies will premiere Wednesday, September 7th with three episodes on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly.