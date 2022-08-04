Nassau-Native Leslie Lopez Hired as Disney Cruise Line Human Resources Manager

Disney Cruise Line has hired Leslie Lopez as Manager, Human Resources to support its recruitment and employment efforts in The Bahamas.

What’s Happening:

In this newly created role based in The Bahamas, Lopez will build relationships with key business partners while recruiting Bahamians into various jobs with Disney Cruise Line – both onboard its ships and at its premier destinations in The Bahamas.

Prior to his current role as human resources manager with AML Foods Limited, Lopez held several Bahamas-based human resources and hospitality positions for global companies and resorts. He earned his master’s degree in human resource development from Barry University and his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Florida International University. Lopez is a certified Professional in Human Resources-International and holds a teaching certificate from Harvard University.

Through his professional and academic experiences, Lopez developed a passion for connecting Bahamian workers with quality jobs that serve as foundations for lifelong success.

Disney Cruise Line has long been committed to The Bahamas. Since its maiden voyage in 1998, Disney has introduced countless families to the beauty and spirit of The Bahamas and has provided significant economic impact while demonstrating a strong commitment to the environment and the community.

Approximately 75 percent of the cruises offered by Disney have at least one stop in The Bahamas, all four of its ships are registered in The Bahamas and it is estimated that Disney Cruise Line operations currently contribute more than $70 million toward the Bahamas gross domestic product annually.

Disney Cruise Line has committed to filling all positions on Castaway Cay with Bahamians across a range of disciplines with opportunities for training and advancement.

Disney has received all the necessary approvals from the Government of the Bahamas and has begun work at Lighthouse Point

What They’re Saying:

Michael Almeida, Director, Human Resources, Disney Cruise Line, said: “Disney Cruise Line is committed to employing a majority Bahamian workforce at Castaway Cay in Abaco and our forthcoming experience at Lighthouse Point in Eleuthera. Leslie’s global HR experience and his deep understanding of Bahamian culture will be instrumental in achieving our goal. With his ability to build positive workplace cultures and implement employee engagement initiatives, Leslie will play an active role in Disney Cruise Line’s contributions to the Bahamian economy and workforce.”

Leslie Lopez added: "I am most excited to showcase the diverse talents and abilities of the Bahamian people and introduce them to a variety of quality jobs with Disney Cruise Line. I am confident that Disney's commitment to building and supporting career paths for people throughout the Bahamas – including but not limited to Abaco and Eleuthera – will have a positive long-term effect throughout the islands."