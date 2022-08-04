New Video Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Visuals Created for “Ms. Marvel”

Now that Ms. Marvel has officially wrapped up on Disney+, Marvel has shared a new video looking at the artistic design for the character in the new series.

In the new video, Ryan Penagos chats with a team of visual designers, including: Visual development concept illustrator Jana Schirmer Visual development concept illustrator Mushk Rizvi Visual development supervisor Jackson Sze

The panel discusses the creation of Kamala’s Captain Marvel cosplay from AvengerCon and how they took inspiration from fan-made costumes.

They of course also discuss the Ms. Marvel costume they created for the series and the combination of Kamala’s heritage but also her fandom that went into it.

They even discuss the visuals they created for her new “hard light” powers.

Check out the full behind-the-scenes video below:

About Ms. Marvel:

introduced MCU fans to Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers with co-executive producers Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson. Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.