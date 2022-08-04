Ravensburger Introduces New “Labyrinth” Games Based Around Disney Villains and “Spidey and His Amazing Friends”

Ravensburger is introducing two new board games in their popular Labyrinth series, one based around the Disney Villains, and another junior version featuring Spidey and his Amazing Friends.

Plan an a-maze-ing family game night this summer with two new Labyrinth games that will entertain players of all ages.Can you shift the maze in time to find your henchman or save your favorite Spidey friend?

Perfect for Families and Disney Fans: Play as Scar, Maleficent, Hades, or Ursula as you search the Labyrinth for other Disney Villains and their henchmen. The maze shifts each turn! Easy enough for kids to play but still fun for adults!

Each game comes with one game board, 34 maze tiles, 24 character cards, four playing pieces, and instructions.

Clear instructions walk you step-by-step through the game as you set up and start to play. Rulebook includes instructions in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese.

Disney Villains Labyrinth supports two to four players ages seven and up and takes 20-30 minutes to play.

An exciting game with high-quality components and a board that changes every time, Disney Villains Labyrinth is a joy to play again and again.