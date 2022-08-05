Celebrate Halloween with Marvel’s “Trick-or-Read” Comics

On October 29, don’t forget to visit your local participating comic shop to celebrate Halloween with a thrilling trip to the Marvel Universe in five “Trick-or-Read” titles! The popular retailer event is back for another year, giving fans a chance to pick up copies of best-selling comics starring some of Marvel’s hottest characters and storylines, including perfect entry points for newcomers!

“Amazing Spider-Man #88″ is one of the most thrilling entries in the recently acclaimed Beyond era! The action-packed issue marks the debut of Queen Goblin, the latest addition to Spidey’s iconic rogues gallery who will soon be heating things up in a major storyline in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s current run of “Amazing Spider-Man,” including an appearance in “Dark Web.”

“Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1″ presents the first appearance of Lunella Lafayette, the preteen super genius who took the Marvel Universe by storm with this critically-acclaimed series. Moon Girl’s adventures are perfect for all ages and the breakout hero is set to star ' Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Disney Channel

“Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #1,” the start of Doctor Aphra’s latest run by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta. With a new crew and new treasure to hunt down, the rogue archaeologist continues to captivate both Star Wars and Marvel Comics fans and is celebrated as the first Star Wars character created for comics to headline their own solo series!

“Strange Academy #3″ opens the doors of the Marvel Universe’s first school for sorcerers to new readers! In this hit series by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, and all your favorite Marvel mages establish an academy for the mystic arts where young magic users from around the world are brought together to study. This hit issue spotlights one of the breakout students of the spellbinding cast of new characters– Doyle Dormammu.

opens the doors of the Marvel Universe’s first school for sorcerers to new readers! In this hit series by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, Doctor Strange, the Scarlet Witch, Magik, and all your favorite Marvel mages establish an academy for the mystic arts where young magic users from around the world are brought together to study. This hit issue spotlights one of the breakout students of the spellbinding cast of new characters– Doyle Dormammu. Each of these four issues will include an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at “Tiger Division,” the upcoming limited series featuring Marvel’s fiercest new super hero team!